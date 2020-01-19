Dancing On Ice: Caprice Bourret ‘parts ways’ with her professional partner Hamish Gaman

By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret has ‘parted methods’ together with her skilled accomplice Hamish Gaman as she was noticeably absent from Sunday’s Musicals Particular.

In a press release a spokesperson for the ITV present informed MailOnline that they hope to see the American star ‘again subsequent week,’ and insisted that Hamish stays ‘very a lot a part of our skilled group.’

The announcement got here after Caprice was noticeably absent from the present’s opening musical quantity, with many followers dashing to Twitter to demand solutions about why she’s missed the present.

The assertion learn: ‘Sadly, Caprice and Hamish have parted methods.

‘As you noticed in our opening quantity Hamish stays very a lot a part of our skilled group and we hope to have Caprice again on the ice subsequent week.’

Firstly of the present, host Holly Willoughby additionally learn out the identical assertion, and up to now there has beeb no additional info round Caprice’s mysterious absence.

The revelation sparked a sea of hypothesis from viewers who rushed to Twitter to demand solutions about Caprice’s absence, with a number of sharing a principle that maybe Caprice and Hamish have fallen out.

However within the style of a stage musical, the present needed to go on regardless of Caprice’s absence, and