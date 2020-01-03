Dancing on Ice: First six songs of week one revealed

After weeks of coaching, this yr’s Dancing on Ice contestants will strap their skates on to compete in opposition to one another for the primary time on the weekend.

Forward of the massive night time, the present’s official Twitter account has provided a sneak peek at what songs we will anticipate to see the primary six dance to.

Magician Ben Hanlin will take to the ice together with his skilled associate Carlotta Edwards to the nu-metal basic Deliver Me To Life by Evanescence.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins and dance associate Matt Evers

Ian Watkins, also called H from Steps, is performing with Matt Evers as the primary same-sex couple within the present’s historical past and their first dance will likely be to Panic on the Disco’s energetic hit Excessive Hopes.

Dancing on Ice’s Ian ‘H’ Watkins claims the BBC wouldn’t let him be in a same-sex couple

TV presenter and former “King of the Jungle” Joe Swash will dance a routine to Olly Murs’ Dance with Me Tonight alongside his associate Alexandra Schauman.

Coronation Road star Lisa George is giving her routine a classic really feel by skating to Nat King Cole’s 1957 basic Once I Fall in Love, partnered up with skilled Tom Naylor.

Perri Kiely of the Britain’s Received Expertise dance troupe Variety is teaming with professional skater Vanessa Bauer for a routine set to Robbie Williams’ model of Puttin’ On The Ritz.

The ultimate confirmed tune at this stage is Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band, which chat present host Trisha Goddard will dance to alongside associate Lukasz Rozycki.

Psst! Need to know what songs our first six are skating to? Let’s have a look at how they do, on #DancingOnIce this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/MwJDOnoM3j — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 2, 2020

In fact, there are six different contestants who will likely be acting on Sunday night time, however their respective songs are but to be introduced by ITV.

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday fifth January at 6pm on ITV