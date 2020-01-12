Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

The best present on ice is again on TV to kick off the brand new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield launched followers to the 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants through the televised launch present… with some assist from 2018 favorite Gemma Collins.

With the brand new celeb skaters comes a brand new celeb choose within the type of John Barrowman who will likely be critiquing the well-known recruits alongside Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Be part of us every week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out of Dancing on Ice.

Week two Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 = 22.o)

Nonetheless to bop are…

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield

Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt

Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (7 6.5 7 7 = 27.5) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (6 6.5 7 7 = 26.5) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (6.5 6.5 6 6 = 25) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (5.5 5.5 6 5.5 = 22.5) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 5 5.5 5.5 = 21.5) Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki (three.5 three.5 three.5 three = 13.5)

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV