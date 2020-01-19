Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

The best present on ice is again on TV to kick off the brand new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield launched followers to the 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants throughout the televised launch present… with some assist from 2018 favorite Gemma Collins.

With the brand new celeb skaters comes a brand new celeb decide within the type of John Barrowman who shall be critiquing the well-known recruits alongside Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Be a part of us every week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out of Dancing on Ice.

Week three Dancing on Ice leaderboar d



Lisa George and Tom Naylor (7 7 7 7 = 28.zero) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 = 22.zero) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5.5 5.5 5 5 = 21.zero)

Week two Dancing on Ice leaderboar d



Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty (7 7 7 7 = 28.zero) Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman ( 6 6 6.5 7 = 25.5) Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou (5.5 5.5 5.5 5.5 = 22.o) Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield (5.5 5 5 5.5 = 21.zero) Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt (four.5 four.5 four.5 5 = 18.5) Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield (5 four.5 four.5 four = 18.zero)

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer (7 6.5 7 7 = 27.5) Lisa George and Tom Naylor (6 6.5 7 7 = 26.5) H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers (6.5 6.5 6 6 = 25) Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards (5.5 5.5 6 5.5 = 22.5) Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman (5.5 5 5.5 5.5 = 21.5) Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki (three.5 three.5 three.5 three = 13.5)

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV