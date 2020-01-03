Dancing on Ice leaderboard 2020

The best present on ice is again on TV to kick off the brand new decade.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield launched followers to the 2020 Dancing on Ice contestants in the course of the televised launch present… with some assist from 2018 favorite Gemma Collins.

With the brand new celeb skaters comes a brand new celeb choose within the type of John Barrowman who will probably be critiquing the well-known recruits alongside Ashley Banjo and head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Be part of us every week as we see who tops the leaderboard – and who crashes out of Dancing on Ice.

Week tw0 Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Caprice Bourret and Hamish Gaman Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield Radzi Chinyanganya and Jessica Hatfield Maura Higgins and Alexander Demetriou Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt Libby Clegg and Mark Hanretty

Week one Dancing on Ice leaderboard

Trisha Goddard and Łukasz Różycki Ben Hanlin and Carlotta Edwards H from Steps (Ian Watkins) and Matt Evers Joe Swash and Alexandra Schauman Lisa George and Tom Naylor Perri Kiely and Vanessa Bauer

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV