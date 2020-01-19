Dancing On Ice: Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield are the second couple to be eliminated

By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Revealed: 15:11 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:13 EST, 19 January 2020

Lucrezia Millarini and Brendyn Hatfield have change into the second couple to be eradicated from Dancing On Ice 2020.

The ITV newsreader, 43, was booted off the present after shedding to Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt within the skate-off.

Chatting with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her time on the present, Lucrezia described it because the ‘strangest and craziest’ expertise of her life, and praised her ‘superb’ dance associate Brendyn.

The elimination comes after followers have been left baffled by the information that contestant Caprice Bourret had ‘parted methods’ together with her skilled associate Hamish Gaman.

In a press release a spokesperson for Dancing on Ice advised MailOnline that they hope to see the American star ‘again subsequent week,’ after insisting that Hamish stays ‘very a lot a part of our skilled crew.’

The assertion learn: ‘Sadly, Caprice and Hamish have parted methods.

‘As you noticed in our opening quantity Hamish stays very a lot a part of our skilled crew and we hope to have Caprice again on the ice subsequent week.’

Drama: The American star (pictured performing final week) was noticeably absent from the present, with a spokesperson for the present confirming that they hope to see her ‘again subsequent week’

In the beginning of the present, host Holly Willoughby made the identical announcement to viewers, and up to now there was no additional data round Caprice’s mysterious absence.

The revelation sparked a sea of hypothesis from viewers who rushed to Twitter to demand solutions about Caprice’s absence,

Caprice and Hamish made their debut efficiency final week to Lewis Capaldi’s Somebody You Beloved, and ended up in second place on the leaderboard with a decent 25.5 factors out of 40.