Dancing on Ice pro Alexandra Schauman ruled out of this week’s show after fall

Dancing on Ice isn’t precisely a stranger to accidents – and now the present has been struck by one other unlucky accident this week.

Alexandra Schauman, the skilled skater who has been partnering with cleaning soap star Joe Swash, has suffered a fall throughout rehearsals which can rule her out of Sunday night time’s present – with Alex Murphy set to step in in her absence.

An announcement launched by the present on Twitter learn, “Unfortunately, due to injury, @alex–lukasz won’t be able to perform this weekend. @realjoeswashy will still be skating – @almurph18 will be stepping in as his partner! Join us in wishing Alexandra a speedy recovery.”

Sadly, as a consequence of an damage @AlexandraLukasz will not be capable to carry out this weekend. @almurph18 might be stepping in as @realjoeswash’s companion as an alternative! Be part of us in wishing Alexandra a speedy restoration ????❤️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/qJCH4EZ8J2 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 23, 2020

Accompanying the tweet was a video of Schauman herself delivering the information, through which she claimed she was “beyond gutted and heartbroken” that the damage was stopping her from taking to the ice with Swash this week.

Schauman turns into the most recent in a listing of casualties from this sequence, along with her fellow professional Vanessa Bauer struggling a nasty fall that left her concussed, and Michael Barrymore already having needed to pull out of the present as a consequence of a damaged wrist.

Swash and Schauman completed final on final week’s leaderboard with a rating of 20.5, however had been saved from the dance-off after profitable assist from the general public vote.

Within the pair’s first efficiency on the present that they had scored 21.5, ending second backside of the leaderboard.

