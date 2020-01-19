Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg: ‘I’m not trying to be inspirational’

The competitors is getting fierce on Dancing on Ice this week, with the 11 contestants now all taking to the ice in a bid to impress our judges.

Somebody who’s in a stable place heading into week three is Paralympic athlete Libby Clegg, who topped the leaderboard in week two and left head decide Christopher Dean choked up after her efficiency, which was deemed ‘inspirational’.

However Clegg, who has Macular Dystrophy illness and is registered blind, says it was by no means her intention to be inspirational to others.

“Oh definitely not!” she advised HEARALPUBLICIST. “I by no means actually attempt to encourage individuals as I really feel like that really takes away from being inspiring. However I simply attempt to do issues to the very best of my means and be constructive about issues and have a extremely good outlook.

“I do to try and challenge myself really, and find what the limit is.”

The Rio Paralympics Gold Medal winner, 29, added that she had obtained messages from different visually impaired individuals since her efficiency on the present.

“They were saying how proud they are that someone else is sort of flying the flag a bit,” Clegg defined. “It is really nice that hopefully they can be inspired, and realise they can be successful and achieve things they want to achieve, no matter how big and small it is.”

Clegg’s dance accomplice, Mark Hanretty, mentioned he was thrilled with Clegg’s progress, after initially being “terrified” at coaching somebody registered blind.

“I thought this was going to be the biggest challenge I’d ever had, and it’s turned out to be the best experience,” he mentioned. “I’ve discovered to not be so judgemental about incapacity, but additionally, I overlook typically simply because Libby’s blind, it shouldn’t disguise the actual fact she’s a world-record holding, Paralympic gold medallist as nicely.

“While she cant see she brings in other amazing attributes. I have preconceived ideas, as I’m sure most people do, about disability and blindness and what I see is Libby doesn’t have a limitation of what she’s capable of, she doesn’t allow the label to be a limitation. I wish everyone can see what I see in that.”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.