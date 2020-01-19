Dancing on Ice: Torvill and Dean to perform first routine of this series next week

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean have confirmed that they are going to be returning to the ice for the primary time this sequence subsequent week.

The legendary pair teased that they’d go “back to their routes” with a brand new routine, with Dean including that the pair didn’t get to take to the ice as a lot as they’d like lately.

These days the duo are extra typically seen on the judging panel, so a return to the ice might be trigger for pleasure for a lot of followers of the present.

And a few viewers took to Twitter to precise pleasure on the information of a brand new Torvill and Dean routine.

One consumer tweeted, “Actually residing for a brand new Torvill and Dean routine subsequent week. #DancingOnIce”

And one other added, “Thank God! Chris & Jayne performing again next week! YAY!!!”

The pair famously gained determine skating Gold on the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, however Torvill and Dean obtained 12 excellent 6.0s and 6 5.9s to change into the very best scoring determine skaters of all time in a efficiency that was watched by over 24million individuals within the UK.

They initially hung up their skates in 1998, earlier than being tempted again for Dancing on Ice in 2006 – they usually have been concerned with the present ever since, initially as mentors earlier than later becoming a member of the judging panel.

They’ve continuously carried out rotuines all through the present – inclduing the well-known Balero routine that gained them gold in 1984.