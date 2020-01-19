Dancing on Ice’s Ian ‘H’ Watkins claims the BBC wouldn’t let him be in a same-sex couple

It’s a sequence of firsts for the 12th version of Dancing on Ice – it’s the primary time the present has been honoured with its very personal Christmas particular, it’s the primary time John Barrowman has been a choose on Dancing on Ice, and it’s the primary time the present has seen a same-sex couple compete as a pair.

Ian ‘H from Steps’ Watkins and Matt Evers are the trailblazers in being the primary same-sex pairing to compete on UK tv, in a transfer that has seen Dancing on Ice beat its closest BBC rival Strictly Come Dancing.

Whereas Evers has been eager to have a male skating associate for years, Watkins has additionally been eager to point out same-sex partnerships, reportedly having requested a male associate when he took half on BBC’s movie star gymnastics competitors Tumble.

Nevertheless, based on 43-year-old Watkins, the BBC weren’t prepared to oblige to his request.

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists on the Dancing on Ice press launch, he defined: “This is so important to me. I did Tumble several years ago, and I asked the BBC for a same-sex partner then. They said, no, this is not BBC.”

Watkins was wanting to be in a same-sex couple for Dancing on Ice, including he was discussing the transfer with producers after he signed up for the present.

“When I first suggested this back in the summer, there were conversations that were had, we went back and forth, then I got the green light, and I cried,” he mentioned. “It’s been fairly an emotional journey.

“it shows how far we’ve come as people, and do you know what, let’s change the world. If we’re the ones to make a noise about it, let’s do it. So next time, it won’t be an issue.”

Watkins’ feedback come after head judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean mentioned the pair have a “responsibility” to get their partnership proper.

“I think a lot of people will be watching them,” Dean mentioned. “I’m really fascinated to see how they treat the partnership, and what they do with it.”

The BBC declined to touch upon Watkins’ claims when approached by HEARALPUBLICIST.

Dancing on Ice launches Sunday 5th January on ITV