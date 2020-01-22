Dangerous criminals will be kept in prison for longer under new proposals unveiled by ministers 

By Day by day Mail Reporter

Printed: 20:20 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:21 EST, 21 January 2020

Violent criminals and intercourse attackers will spend extra time in jail beneath proposals unveiled by ministers yesterday.

As an alternative of probably the most critical offenders being launched midway by their jail sentences, they must serve two-thirds.

Beneath Justice Secretary Robert Buckland’s plans, these convicted of crimes equivalent to manslaughter, rape, theft or grievous bodily hurt who obtain phrases of greater than seven years can be locked up for longer.

Violent criminals and intercourse attackers will spend extra time in jail beneath proposals unveiled by ministers yesterday

The measures are an try and sort out public considerations that sentencing is simply too smooth, with criminals given the liberty to reoffend.

However there may be concern ministers have backtracked on the aim of accelerating sentences for these handed at the least 4 years in jail.

The measures are an try and sort out public considerations that sentencing is simply too smooth, with criminals given the liberty to reoffend

Ministry of Justice sources stated this was as a result of laws would must be launched to maintain criminals given four-year sentences behind bars for longer earlier than being allowed out on licence.

For sentences of seven years, ministers can usher in adjustments extra simply. If Parliament agrees, the measures will come into pressure on April 1.

The adjustments will apply solely to offenders who’re sentenced after that date.