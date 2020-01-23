Daniel Bryan Getting WWE Merchandise Made From Recycled Materials

Daniel Bryan actually cares concerning the surroundings. That was not a pretend a part of his gimmick in any respect.

WWE requested Bryan to cease speaking concerning the surroundings. They stated it’s a political problem. To Bryan, it’s about science and it’s fruitless to try to keep away from the reality that the planet wants a champion.

My San Antonio just lately spoke to Daniel Bryan the place he revealed that his WWE merchandise will quickly be extra eco-friendly. He didn’t specify if anybody else was getting a recycled supplies therapy, however his merchandise will discover a strategy to give again.

“Actually, I’m working with the WWE and its merchandise team. In that whole run, while they did make a Daniel Bryan ‘Planet’s Champion’ T-shirt, I never wore one to the ring. One of the things I’ve always felt very guilty about is the amount of stuff that I’ve specifically sold to people, and I’ve never done it with the intention of, ‘Oh, I want to sell all these things.’ It’s just part of what you do. It’s like, OK, you wear your shirt to the ring, so that people see your shirt and buy it. Well, this was a good opportunity for me to be like, ‘Oh, no, I shouldn’t wear a shirt to the ring, because I’m the planet’s champion.’ And that’s one of the things that I can criticize other people for — they’re just out there for other people’s money.” “Now that I’m a good guy again, they’re like, ‘Well, we’d really like you to wear a shirt, and let’s get back to making T-shirts for you again.’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t really want to do that.’ And so now I’m working with them about that, and the next Daniel Bryan shirts are going to be made out of recycled materials. And I think five plastic water bottles will be used for every shirt. So they’ll be made out of plastic water bottles and recycled materials and that, to me, is cool, and that’s something that’s a good-guy thing that’s also kind of environmentally friendly.”

We’ll need to see what sort of merchandise WWE is ready to roll out for Daniel Bryan down the road. It wouldn’t be a nasty thought for WWE to take a stance and begin making an effort towards eco-friendly practices. In any case, we solely have one planet and it’s higher to be secure than sorry.