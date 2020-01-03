Daniel Bryan Is Not A Fan Of Wrestling In The Fiend’s Red Light

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Enjoyable Home made method for The Fiend. What adopted subsequent had been matches bathed in a wierd purple gentle. Not many individuals are followers of this gentle and that features Corey Graves.

Cerrito Reside just lately spoke to Daniel Bryan who’s at present slated to face The Fiend on the Royal Rumble. They performed just a little “yes and no” recreation throughout their interview. Bryan was merely requested to say sure or no to every query.

When it got here to ask Bryan if the purple gentle throughout his matches with The Fiend is distracting he replied with two phrases: “Super yes.”

We’ll must see if Vince McMahon will ultimately neglect the purple gentle throughout The Fiend’s matches. He appears to love it so we would want to simply get used to seeing purple throughout The Fiend’s matches any further.