Daniel Bryan Wants WWE WrestleMania Match Against CM Punk

Daniel Bryan goes into the Royal Rumble with a Common Title shot. The chances makers aren’t giving Bryan the perfect probabilities of capturing that title in Houston. Bryan might need an incredible WrestleMania match concept even when he isn’t a champion on the present of exhibits.

Whereas talking with Cerrito Reside Daniel Bryan was fairly trustworthy about what he thinks of Bray Wyatt’s purple mild. He finds it very distracting.

He was additionally requested about CM Punk and the probabilities of him wrestling in WWE once more. Bryan replied saying that it’s at all times engaging to return again, but it surely’s additionally tempting to remain at house. He at all times wished a WrestleMania match towards CM Punk. It looks as if he’s nonetheless open to that concept.

“I always say it’s always so enticing to come back, as much as you don’t want to,” stated Bryan. “I would hope yes and also – in the back of my mind and even after he left – I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.” “Now at this point, he may be past that and I know he’s not big on people putting his name out there and saying, ‘Oh, I wanna do this.’ That’s not where I’m coming from with this at all. But just in the back of my head I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”

WWE has plenty of nice matches they might ebook for CM Punk. The most important hurdle on this scenario appears to be what CM Punk needs to do within the first place. He’s fairly glad on WWE Backstage and doing his personal factor. It is perhaps arduous to show down a WrestleMania match towards Daniel Bryan if WWE affords it to him.