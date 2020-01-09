Daniel Craig drinks NON-ALCOHOLIC beer in No Time To Die Heineken advert

By William Cole For Mailonline

Printed: 14:35 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:39 EST, 9 January 2020

It appears Dry January has impressed even among the world’s most famed drinkers to chop down on the booze, together with 007 himself.

As a part of his promotional work for the upcoming Bond 25 flick, Daniel Craig has appeared in an advert for Heineken consuming a non-alcoholic beer.

The Bond character has at all times been synonymous with a tough drink, preferring it ‘shaken not stirred’.

Booze free: As a part of his promotional work for the upcoming Bond 25 flick, Daniel Craig has appeared in an advert for Heineken consuming a non-alcoholic beer

Billed as ‘Daniel Craig vs James Bond’, the quick clip sees 51-year-old Daniel sitting in a bar wearing black tie.

A bartender then prepares him a cocktail, presents it and saying: ‘Et Voila, the Double O.’

However Daniel shakes his head in disapproval, earlier than pointing to an iced bucket of Heineken zero.zero.

Mushy not stirred: Daniel provides the waiter a disapproving look as he’s served a ‘Double O’ cocktail

Selecting up the cool beverage nevertheless, it simply seems that Bond may simply be attempting to be accountable, telling the barman ‘I am working’ because the traditional theme tune performs.

No Time To Die, which is due out in April, has beforehand been described because the ‘wokest’ Bond movie but, following a collection of revelations together with the usage of a part-electric Aston Martin Valhalla to the film alongside the petrol-powered DB5.

Actors and crew on set have additionally determined to be extra environmentally acutely aware, having been noticed consuming from re-usable water bottles, saving an estimated 230,000 single-use plastic water bottles.

Drink one other day: Selecting up the cool beverage nevertheless, it simply seems that Bond may simply be attempting to be accountable, telling the barman ‘I am working’ because the traditional theme tune performs

Earlier this 12 months, the Mail revealed that Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge had been introduced in as a scriptwriter to make sure the blockbuster was acceptable for the #MeToo period.

And now we now have realized extra secrets and techniques from the £200 million film, due out in April.

The script has Bond marrying Dr Madeleine Swann – the psychologist performed by French actress Lea Seydoux who first appeared in 2015’s Spectre. However she refuses to take her new husband’s identify.

Woke: The script has Bond marrying Dr Madeleine Swann (left, performed by Lea Seydoux), however she refuses to take her new husband’s identify

Eco-conscious: Daniel is pictured consuming from a reusable water bottle on set

The morning after their marriage ceremony, Bond wakes sleepy-eyed and says ‘Good morning, Mrs Bond’, to which she replies: ‘Do not you imply Ms Swann?’

Daniel will even be the primary Bond to embrace his gray hair in upcoming movie.

The actor, 51, tried to disguise his pure shade in previous movies, nevertheless it has been reported that having Daniel look a bit extra ‘mature’ this time is ideal for his ultimate time as Bond.

In the meantime, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has revealed she was ‘devastated’ when Craig stated No Time To Die can be his ultimate 007 film.

‘It is fairly devastating,’ she advised Empire.

Broccoli added: ‘[And] if he hadn’t come again [for No Time To Die], I used to be gonna go put a quilt on my head and cry for 3 years.’

No Time To Die is launched in UK cinemas on April 2, 2020.