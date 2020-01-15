Daniel Craig puts on a dapper display as he arrives at JFK airport

By Roxy Simons For Mailonline

Printed: 13:21 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:57 EST, 15 January 2020

He is gearing as much as play James Bond for the ultimate time in No Time To Die.

And Daniel Craig placed on a dapper show as he was noticed at JFK airport after touchdown in New York Metropolis on Wednesday.

The actor, 51, stored his look low-key as he donned a darkish blue coat over a comfortable beige sweater that was paired with a lightweight blue shirt.

Daniel accomplished his look with a pair of loose-fitting denim denims, and the James Bond star offset his look by carrying brown suede boots.

He shielded his blonde locks with a gray baker boy cap, and wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses for the outing.

Able to get on together with his day, Daniel wore one bag throughout his torso and in addition carried one other backpack on one shoulder.

Daniel’s outing comes as Barbara Broccoli claimed she would not contemplate making Bond a girl in future iterations of the character, as she’d quite create a feminine character who is powerful in her personal proper.

Good-looking: The actor, 51, stored his look low-key as he donned a darkish blue coat over a comfortable beige sweater that was paired with a lightweight blue shirt

Chatting with Selection on Wednesday, the long-standing producer of James Bond movies defined: ‘He will be of any color, however he’s male. I imagine we ought to be creating new characters for ladies — sturdy feminine characters.

‘I’m not notably eager about taking a male character and having a girl play it. I believe ladies are much more fascinating than that.’

Though Daniel now says he’s ‘actually blissful’ he signed up for a fifth movie, his feedback starkly distinction together with his response about signing up once more when he was requested in 2015, shortly earlier than the discharge of Spectre.

‘I’d quite break this glass and slash my wrists,’ he mentioned throughout an interview with London’s Time Out journal. ‘We’re achieved. All I wish to do is transfer on.’

The Layer Cake star added that if he have been to enroll once more, it might solely be for the cash.

However Daniel did comply with star within the much-anticipated No Time To Die, for a reported charge of £18.four million ($25million).

In addition to On line casino Royale, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre, Daniel additionally appeared in Quantum of Solace in 2008.