Daniel Craig would be “over the moon” to star in a Knives Out sequel

No Time To Die star Daniel Craig has mentioned that he would return to the world of Knives Out for a sequel to the homicide thriller movie.

Craig earned a Golden Globe nomination for his efficiency as Benoit Blanc, a personal detective known as to analyze the loss of life of a rich novelist.

Based on The Hollywood Reporter, writer-director Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Final Jedi) is at the moment creating a sequel which might see Blanc known as to analyze one other homicide case.

When requested if he could be completely happy to return to the position, Craig gave a convincing sure.

“Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it,” he instructed Leisure Weekly.

“You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?”

Launched again in November 2019, the movie has remodeled $275 million worldwide on the time of writing, from a manufacturing finances of simply $40 million.

The star-studded supporting solid included the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Katherine Langford (13 Causes Why), Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (The Form of Water) and Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out).

Johnson has expressed curiosity in turning Blanc’s large display investigations right into a collection like Agatha Christie’s Poirot, which means sequel would presumably contain a completely new solid apart from Craig.

Knives Out is launched on DVD and Blu-ray on Monday 30th March 2020