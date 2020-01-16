Daniel Radcliffe has guns for hands in wacky new movie

The trailer for Daniel Radcliffe’s newest film has simply dropped and it appears to be certainly one of his strangest roles so far.

That’s no small feat, provided that only a few years in the past the actor performed a literal corpse within the comedy-drama Swiss Military Man.

His new flick takes place in a heightened actuality the place a dark-net web site forces two strangers to enter a citywide struggle to the dying, for the amusement of an viewers watching through livestream.

When Radcliffe’s character is chosen, his tormenters bolt pistols onto his palms earlier than leaving him to fend for himself in opposition to reigning champion Nix (Samara Weaving).

The primary trailer is bursting with chaotic vitality, however watch out for sturdy language and violent themes:

Weapons Akimbo will likely be launched in the USA on 28th February 2020, however a UK launch date is but to be introduced.

It’s doable that the unbiased movie may go on to a streaming or rental service, fairly than have a theatrical run within the UK.

The trailer obtained a optimistic, if barely bewildered, response on Twitter.

Agent: I’ve a script for you. Daniel Radcliffe: Is it bizarre? Agent: Sure. Radcliffe: I will do it. — Pats A’ Tweetin (@PatsATweetin) January 16, 2020

I’m right here for Daniel Radcliffe’s offbeat profession selections. pic.twitter.com/1fVPO5buE6 — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) January 16, 2020

Shoutout to Daniel Radcliffe’s gloriously chaotic profession selections since wrapping the HP movies. pic.twitter.com/4zBOZgH8gi — Julia Teti (@jltet14) January 16, 2020

Weapons Akimbo will likely be launched within the US in 2020, with a UK date but to be introduced.