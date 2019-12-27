Danish Kaneria Thanks Shoaib Akhtar, Asks Pak PM To “Get Me Out The Mess”

Danish Kaneria has stated that Shoaib Akhtar’s feedback — in regards to the leg-spinner being discriminated inside the Pakistan cricket staff throughout their taking part in days as a result of he was a Hindu — is true. He, nonetheless, has urged folks to not politicise the difficulty. In an announcement, Danish Kaneria has additionally revealed that his life is “not in a good shape” and urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and “other countries” to get him “out of the mess”. “Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth. At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation,” he stated.

In an interview on PTV’s present titled “Game on Hai”, Shoaib Akhtar alleged that there have been many who didn’t need Kaneria to be a part of the Pakistan staff due to his Hindu religion and that the spinner was by no means given due credit score for his performances and was always humiliated by his teammates. Akhtar even stated that some gamers even refused to partake meals with Kaneria.

Kaneria, who performed for Pakistan between 2000 and 2010, is simply the second Hindu participant to play for Pakistan, the opposite being Anil Dalpat, by the way Kaneria’s uncle, was a wicketkeeper who performed within the 1980s.

“There were certain elements in the society who opposed. However, the opposition could not sustain against the people who loved me. I always remained positive in life and ignored such opposition,” the leg-spinner stated.

The 39-year-old, who was suspended from cricket in 2012 for fixing allegations, additional stated that he approached many people in Pakistan to get his points resolved, however his efforts went in useless.

“At the same time, my life is not in a good shape and I approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet, I have not received any help. Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though.”

“I gave every little thing attainable for Pakistan as a cricketer and I’m very pleased with it. And within the hour of want I’m constructive that the folks of Pakistan will assist me.

“I want assist from all legendary gamers of Pakistan together with honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan, cricket directors of Pakistan and different nations to get me out of the mess. Please come ahead and assist me out.”

Kaneria is fourth within the checklist of bowlers who’ve taken most Take a look at wickets for Pakistan, behind solely quick bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan. With 261 wickets in 62 Checks, the leggie stays one in every of Pakistan’s finest spinners in current occasions.