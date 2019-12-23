Dannii Minogue on The Masked Singer: ‘It’s a great antidote to the scary world’

Having been closely trailed on ITV, The Masked Singer is ready to brighten up a dismal January because the vastly in style format lastly involves the UK.

That includes 12 celebrities closely disguised in elaborate costumes, The Masked Singer sees a panel of judges try to determine who’s behind the masks.

Having initially launched in Korea, the present has garnered worldwide success, having been in style in each the States and Australia.

And former X Issue decide Dannii Minogue, who can be on the panel of The Masked Singer, defined simply why she thinks the present is so in style.

“The Masked Singer is just so funny, it’s so much fun. It’s the most fun show to work on,” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST final 12 months.

“It’s not been occurring so long as The X Issue, nevertheless it might be the way in which [for talent competitions] to go.

“I believe globally, there’s loads occurring on the planet and in world information, and plenty of issues individuals are discovering fairly scary.

“I think [The Masked Singer] is a great antidote to that, to have something super fun.”

The UK model of The Masked Singer sees Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall and Rita Ora staff as much as try to guess the celebrities.

Regardless of having met and interviewed plenty of celebrities in her time, McCall admitted she wasn’t significantly expert at naming celebrities.

“I was so surprised at some of the celebrities. I knew some them very well and I didn’t get guess them,” she stated.

“They were very disappointed. They were like I really thought you would have got it!”

The Masked Singer launches Saturday fourth January 2020