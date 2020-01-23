Danny Baker is hit by backlash over his Twitter joke blaming Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s on cocaine

Danny Baker is hit by backlash over his ‘nasty’ Twitter joke blaming Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s on ’35 years’ of cocaine use – eight months after being sacked by BBC over ‘racist’ royal child tweet
By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline
Danny Baker has been condemned by social media customers after he joked that former Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne’s previous cocaine use had brought about him to develop Parkinson’s illness.
It comes simply eight months after the radio journalist was sacked by the BBC over a tweet through which the 61-year-old shared an image of a pair strolling a chimpanzee in a go well with and wrote: ‘Royal child leaves hospital.’
Earlier this week rock veteran Osbourne revealed that he had been recognized with the illness after struggling with well being points from a fall final 12 months.
Within the tweet Baker stated: ‘To not be unsympathetic to a real hero however when Ozzie Osbourne says his ‘gentle Parkinson’s’ is all the way down to a fall he as soon as had I am pondering it should have been when he fell right into a vat filled with cocaine in 72 and did not get out once more for 35 years.’
Danny Baker has been slammed by social media customers this week for commenting on Ozzy Osbourne’s well being points
Danny Baker tweeted out the above on January 21 and plenty of social media customers had been outraged
Ozzy Osbourne (pictured above) lately revealed he had been recognized with Parkinson’s illness
The BBC Radio 5 Dwell host sparked outrage after he uploaded this picture of a pair clinging on to a monkey carrying a go well with with the caption: ‘Royal child leaves hospital’
Twitter customers had been outraged with many saying he was ‘nasty’ and had been outraged that he may even joke in regards to the illness.
One stated: ‘Parkinson’s is a merciless crue duseasel. Naked that in thoughts’, and one other person added: ‘So flawed. #Parkinsons shouldn’t be a coke fuelled consequence. It is an indiscriminate pig of a illness that may blight the lives of anybody’.
One other person stated: ‘Actually useful when discussing a state of affairs that tears a) the particular person and b) their household aside. I am not being ‘woke’ however you and I are sufficiently old to recollect the phrase ‘it isn’t a laughing matter’. Merciless.’
Hinting as his earlier concern on social platforms, one other person stated it was ‘turning into more durable and more durable’ to ‘respect’ him.
Social media customers replied to his tweet with many branding him ‘merciless’ for joking in regards to the illness
One added: ‘Not humorous, simply nasty and ill-informed.’
Osbourne revealed the severity of his situation whereas showing on Good Morning America.
He stated he had needed to have neck surgical procedure due to the situation.
When Osbourne had been working as an artist he had beforehand opened up about his cocaine fuelled way of life.
He’s now clear and in 2018 he stated if he was requested to choose between a gun or a bag of cocaine then he would selected the gun.
WHAT IS PARKINSON’S DISEASE?
Parkinson’s illness impacts one in 500 folks, and round 127,000 folks within the UK stay with the situation.
Figures additionally recommend a million Individuals additionally undergo.
It causes muscle stiffness, slowness of motion, tremors, sleep disturbance, continual fatigue, an impaired high quality of life and might result in extreme incapacity.
It’s a progressive neurological situation that destroys cells within the a part of the mind that controls motion.
Victims are recognized to have diminished provides of dopamine as a result of nerve cells that make it have died.
There’s at the moment no treatment and no manner of stopping the development of the illness, however a whole lot of scientific trials are underway to attempt to change that.
