Darbar box office collection: Rajinikanth-starrer outperforms Pattas, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has carried out brilliantly in its second weekend on the Chennai field workplace. The Kollywood film has carried out higher than the brand new releases together with different notable flicks like Dhanush’s Pattas, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

Within the second weekend, Darbar has made a set of Rs 2.48 crore from 396 exhibits. Within the weekdays, the movie had raked in Rs three.48 crore from 592 exhibits. The whole assortment of the film now stands at Rs 13.37 crore. With no large movies releasing within the upcoming weekend, the Rajini-starrer is anticipated to do properly.

Dhanush’s Pattas is settled on the second place in Chennai. It has earned Rs 1.03 crore from 243 exhibits. The five-day complete assortment of the flick is Rs 2.08 crore, which is an efficient quantity for this movie. Like Darbar, this film can also be anticipated to carry out properly because of the non-release of massive films.

Ala VaikunthapurramulooTwitter

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is off to begin in Chennai. The movie has raked in Rs 33.58 lakh from 108 exhibits and the full Eight-day assortment of the flick stands at Rs 72.44 lakh.

Hollywood film Dolittle has collected Rs 31.40 lakh from 84 exhibits. It’s a median quantity for an English film. Whereas Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru has earned Rs 17.02 lakh from 60 exhibits to take its 10-day complete to Rs 84.18 lakh.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak has collected Rs 6.57 lakh from 27 exhibits to take its complete tally to Rs 31.32 lakh in 10 days.