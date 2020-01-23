Darbar box office collection: Rajinikanth’s film beats Bigil lifetime collection in Chennai

Rajinikanth’s Darbar has surpassed the lifetime assortment of Vijay’s Diwali launch Bigil on the Chennai field workplace. The film is now heading in the direction of discovering a spot within the checklist of all-time highest-grossing Tamil films in Chennai.

Rajinikanth in Darbar.PR Handout

14 Days, 14 Crore

By the tip of its 14-day run in theatres, Darbar has breached-past over Rs 14-crore mark in Chennai. It has not overtaken Bigil assortment (Rs 14.02 crore) within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu. It has now discovered a spot within the top-five-grossing films in Chennai.

The checklist is topped by Rajinikanth’s 2.zero, which minted Rs 24 crore in Chennai. Trying on the tendencies, Darbar is unlikely to interrupt this document. Nevertheless, there’s a sturdy likelihood of the film that includes within the checklist of top-five highest grossing Tamil movies in Chennai.

As per the business insiders, the AR Murugadoss-directorial has the possibility to gross over Rs 15-16 crore in its lifetime within the capital metropolis of Tamil Nadu. If it achieves, then the Rajinikanth-starrer will discover a place within the aforementioned checklist.

Try the highest 5 grossing films in Chennai:

Rating Film Title Lifetime Assortment 1 2.zero Rs 24 crore 2 Kabali Rs 23 crore three Baahubali 2 Rs 18 crore four Petta Rs 15.56 crore 5 Mersal Rs 15.50 crore

Darbar had a solo launch this Pongal. The film didn’t face any competitors like final yr when Rajinikanth’s Petta had a conflict with Ajith’s Viswasam.

Ajith and Nayanthara in Viswasam.PR Handout

Within the first weekend, Darbar raked in Rs 7.40 crore in 4 days. The lengthy vacation weekend helped the movie to do effectively within the subsequent few days. By the tip of its second weekend, the 10-day assortment of the flick, which has Nayanthara within the feminine lead, stood at Rs 13.37 crore.