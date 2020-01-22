Darbar Day 14 Collection – Darbar 14th Day Box Office Collections | Rajinikanth, A.R. Murugadoss

Celebrity Rajinikanth that includes Darbar received hit the screens on ninth January 2020. The movie has collected 143 Cr roughly on its first 13 days. Listed here are the 14th-day collections of Darbar. Darbar could earn as much as 1.three Cr on its fourteenth day.

The movie has earned 144.three Cr in India, 228 Cr worldwide, 60 Cr abroad in its first 14 days. The movie earned 168 Cr gross. Additionally, the movie collected round 14 Cr within the Chennai area. Darbar received a complete of 20.50% Occupancy on Wednesday, 22nd January. Additionally, the movie received 23.9% occupancy within the afternoon reveals, 19.05% throughout night reveals.

The movie collected 120.2 Cr on its first weekend. The movie’s collections received slower proper from the second week. Listed here are the detailed second-week collections of Darbar.

Day 9: 7.20 Cr



Day 10: 6.70 Cr



Day 11: 5.90 Cr



Day 12: 1.60 Cr



Day 13: 1.40 Cr



Day 14: 1.30 Cr (Roughly)

Even after 14 days, the movie continues to be performing effectively in areas like Trichy, Chennai, Vellore. The makers of this movie said the finances as 200 Cr formally. Additionally, the movie was completely launched in 4000 Screens roughly.

This movie received written and directed by A.R Murugadoss. The movie options Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty in fundamental roles. Rajinikanth’s earlier work Petta collected 230 Cr roughly on its full run on the box-office. AR Murugadoss’s earlier movie Sarkar which turned out as blockbuster earned 260 Cr on the box-office.

Celebrity Rajinikanth is now working with director shiva for his 168th movie. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will play an vital function on this movie. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Diwali 2020.

In line with our sources, Darbar is barely struggling to carry out on the box-office after the weekend received over. Nevertheless, the movie can handle to earn some first rate quantity from now and may contact 150 Cr mark simply in India.