Darbar vs Bigil: Has Rajinikanth-starrer surpassed collection of Vijay’s film at Tamil Nadu box office?

Rumours and pretend experiences unfold like wildfire within the occasions when social media is turning into part of folks’s day-to-day lives. Right here is one such instance which had created a variety of confusions among the many Kollywood cine-goers. Effectively, it was about Rajinikanth’s Darbar shattering the Tamil Nadu document of Vijay’s blockbuster film Bigil.

Darbar but to Hit a Century

The excitement was within the social media that Darbar had minted over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu in its first week and crushed the lifetime assortment of Vijay’s blockbuster movie Bigil in simply 10 days. Nonetheless, main distributor Tirupur Subramaniam’s clarification has put an finish to all of the speculations across the difficulty.

In an interview, Tirupur Subramaniam has mentioned that Darbar has completed a improbable enterprise on the Tamil Nadu field workplace. He additionally predicted that the Rajinikanth-starrer would hit a century in its residence territory. When requested in regards to the whole assortment made by the newest biggie, the veteran mentioned that he does not have the precise determine at this stage.

Lengthy Vacation Boosts Assortment

Tirupur Subramaniam claims that Darbar loved good footfalls on account of lengthy vacation weekend within the state and maintained good occupancy charge in single screens and multiplexes.

Over reminding him a few part of viewers questioning the lifetime assortment of Bigil in Tamil Nadu, Tirupur Subramaniam reiterated that the Vijay-starrer had grossed over Rs 100 crore in its den.

As per the commerce experiences, Bigil had grossed near Rs 150 crore and made had a document Rs 80 crore share. Coming to Darbar, which has Nayanthara within the feminine lead, the film is but to breach into century membership within the state.

AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar was launched on 9 January and Dhanush’s Pattas was launched six days later. Each the flicks have completed nicely on the field workplace.