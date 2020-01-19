Darby Allin On Not Becoming A Fan Boy Around WWE NXT Superstars

Darby Allin is his personal type of professional wrestling star. He by no means did something by the guide, but he ended up in a serious wrestling firm due to his uniqueness and expertise.

Whereas chatting with Speak Is Jericho, Darby Allin talked about his time in EVOLVE. He mentioned that Gave Sapolsky would guide him in opposition to NXT Superstars anticipating a response. The difficulty was that Darby Allin wasn’t impressed by NXT Superstars simply because they’re underneath the WWE umbrella.

“I used to work in a company called EVOLVE, which is like a sister company to WWE at the time. I had wrestled their guys, but it was always kind of like, it kind of felt like it was handed to me, like, ‘oh,’ like, I guess they assumed everyone was like a super fanboy. Like, ‘oh, you’re going to wrestle this guy, so this will make you happy.’” “But, like, I’m not here… I’m not a fanboy. Like, I’m not here to wrestle people and brag online, ‘oh, I got to wrestle this NXT Superstar. This is so cool.’ I couldn’t give a sh*t. It’s not cool when you have all these hospital bills and you’re living in your car and stuff like that.”

Allin will proceed being himself which is what attracts so many followers to him. We’ll need to see what’s subsequent for Darby Allin, however he seemingly gained’t be marking out behind the scenes.

