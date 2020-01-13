Daredevil skis straight off a snowy mountainside

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

That is the heart-pounding second a daring base jumper leaps from the highest of an icy mountain onto a frozen lake.

The footage, captured by Tim Howell, 28 from Martock, Somerset, reveals the previous Royal Marine hurtle down an icy slope in Oeschinen, Switzerland, earlier than parasailing throughout the sky and touchdown on the Kandersteg frozen lake Ski base 5,177 toes under.

The intense sports activities fanatic, whose good good friend Maria Mcfly additionally performs the daring feat moments later, jumps over the sting of the mountain earlier than opening his parachute and shouting: ‘Sure Maria!’

Former Royal Marine Tim Howell, 28, from Martock, Somerset, strikes in direction of the top of the icy mountain in Oeschinen, Switzerland

The intense sports activities fanatic leaps off the sting of the icy slope and releases his parachute

After releasing his parachute Mr Howell shouts out to his good friend Maria Mcfly who’s stood on the mountain

In the course of the clip, which was filmed on January 7, Mr Howell provides his good friend a fist bump and reassuringly tells her: ‘See you down there okay.’

He then glides in direction of the sting of the mountain earlier than releasing his parachute and calling out to his good friend ready to leap from the highest of the mountain.

The daredevil then lands on the frozen lake and awaits for Ms Mcfly who edges in direction of the sting of the slope and takes a leap of religion.

After making her means all the way down to the bottom of the mountain, Ms Mcfly and Mr Howell ski throughout the lake and have fun their extraordinary jumps.

Mr Howell mentioned: ‘We got down to soar from this nicely photographed cliff. In the summertime it’s a very fashionable space for mountain climbing and swimming.’

‘Within the winter the frozen lake is used for ice fishing and ice hockey, so new knew it will be thick sufficient to land on.’

‘We lastly discovered part of the cliff that was steep sufficient and sufficiently big. Touchdown on the lake was a extremely odd expertise, we skated again to shore over massive cracks within the ice.’

Mr Howell’s good friend Maria McFly carries out the daring stunt herself and jumps over the mountain

Mr Howell (left), who was joined by his good friend Maria Mcfly (proper), celebrates his unimaginable soar over the icy mountain

Mr Howell, who is thought for performing a variety of daring stunts within the air, later described how touchdown on the frozen lake was ‘a extremely odd expertise’

Following the soar Mr Howell took to his Fb web page to jot down: ‘Kandersteg Frozen lake Ski BASE. A kind of days the place motivation is excessive, however possibly ambition and the concept is bigger then success. (In the best way of discovering a soar, not falling to our loss of life, haha).

‘Is the lake frozen sufficient to land on? Is there sufficient snow on the exit? Can we attain the exit and is it steep sufficient?

‘However our first BASE soar of the yr labored out superbly. Such good workforce! Large due to: Maria for the perfect firm. AdrenalinBase and the brand new ALL-T cover.’

The intense sports activities fanatic later took to his Fb web page to share his daring stunt with others

This isn’t the primary time the Mr Howell has carried out a terrifying base soar in freezing temperatures.

In 2018, the ex Royal Marine captured the second he climbed to the summit of Mont Blanc within the Alps, which is four,810m above sea stage, earlier than throwing himself off its edge for a death-defying basejump.