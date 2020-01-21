Dark Order Take Care Of Phantom Punching Creeper In New Video

AEW didn’t want the eye that one phantom punching creeper gave to them.

The Darkish Order closed out Dynamite with a phase that’s now notorious the place one creeper mounted Dustin Rhodes and began throwing punches that didn’t land in any respect. This quickly turned a favourite matter on the IWC. Now the issue has been taken care of.

In a not too long ago launched video Evil Uno is proven speaking to the Exalted One. If Marty Scurll didn’t signal with ROH he would have already been revealed as The Darkish Order’s chief. Now we don’t know who Uno is taking orders from.

The Exalted One informed Evil Uno to handle this phantom punching creeper. That’s precisely what occurred. The video just isn’t even two minutes lengthy, however it is rather intense because it takes a first-person view.

Ultimately, Stu Grayson took care of the phantom punching creeper.