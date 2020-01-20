Darkness, despair and deadly monsters in brand-new Doctor Who trailer

We’re not fairly midway by means of the present collection of Physician Who but, however the BBC sci-fi drama has already dropped a shock new trailer exhibiting off a few of what we are able to anticipate from the upcoming episodes – and from the appears of it, issues are getting even darker for Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord as an unseen enemy guarantees “All humanity will fall.”

Displaying off new appears on the returning Cybermen, a rumoured Mary Shelley episode and loads of different intriguing characters and monsters, the teaser additionally signifies some hassle between the Physician and her companions, with Tosin Cole’s Ryan suggesting that it could possibly be time for them to depart the TARDIS behind.

“How long is this gonna last, Yaz?” he asks Mandip Gill’s fellow traveller. “Is this our lives?”

Later, Whittaker’s Physician means that she’ll face much more unsurmountable odds, admitting that “Sometimes, even I can’t win.”

However what’s she going through? Might it have one thing to do with the teleporting, black smoke-formed character performed by Recreation of Thrones’ Ian Gelder? Might or not it’s the battered, shadowy Cybermen lurking simply out of view?

Or is it nonetheless one thing to do with the burning ruins of Gallifrey, and the lingering phrases of Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp from earlier within the collection?

“Everything that you think you know… is a lie.”

Clearly, there’s a lot happening within the subsequent six episodes of Physician Who. We are able to hardly wait to see the way it all seems…

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays