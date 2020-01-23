Darlington defender Luke Trotman has the backing of the club as he leaves to head onto Love Island! 

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline

Darlington have introduced they’ve given their full backing to their participant Luke Trotman to seem on ITV2 actuality present Love Island.

Trotman, who’s out for the remainder of the season with an achilles tendon damage, will enter the villa primarily based in Cape City within the coming days.

And the Nationwide League North membership have confirmed that Trotman has their blessing as he heads to South Africa.

The Darlingotn defender is about to enter the villa, confirmed by the Love Island Twitter web page

The press launch learn: ‘The potential of Luke showing on Love Island was mentioned by Luke and membership representatives, and he’s doing rehab on the island underneath physio instruction.

‘He has additionally gymnasium entry and a programme to proceed rehab.’

Trotman would be the second footballer on the present after Finn Tapp entered the villa final Wednesday.

The Oxford Metropolis defender is contracted to the Nationwide league South membership, however versus Trotman didn’t inform his membership he can be flying to South Africa, as reported by Sports activities Agenda.

Oxford Metropolis defender Finn Tapp needed to move a medical with a purpose to seem on Love Island

Tapp was checked after he suffered a conflict of heads throughout a recreation towards Dartford just lately

Tapp needed to move an ITV medical after a conflict of heads in a Three-Zero defeat towards Dartford on January 11.

Oxford insist they don’t thoughts the suitable again occurring the present, as they’re assured he didn’t maintain concussion after an evaluation by an impartial physician.

This sequence of Love Island, the primary to happen within the winter and in South Africa, began on January 12.