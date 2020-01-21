Daryl Hall and John Oates are coming to Denver, and tickets start at $10.50

Corridor and Oates carry out at Purple Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1, 2015. (Michael McGrath, heyreverb.com)

The annual Kool Koncert, now in its 31st yr, returns this summer time with some critical 80s heavy-hitters on the invoice: Daryl Corridor and John Oates.

On Sunday, June 14, the yacht rock icons will headline Pepsi Heart with openers Squeeze and KT Tunstall. The cease is a part of a 32-date North American summer time tour that kicks off Might 29 on the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Earlier than then, Corridor and Oates have a number of massive U.S. live shows, together with a sold-out Feb. 28 present at Madison Sq. Backyard.

Pre-sale for VIP and basic admission tickets begins in the present day and runs by means of 10 p.m. Jan. 24. Tickets go on sale to most people at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Whereas Reside Nation doesn’t launch ticket costs when asserting exhibits, in response to a press launch, tickets for the summer time live performance begin at $10.50 — whereas they final.

Kool Koncert, organized by Kool 105 and Reside Nation, was first held at Mile Excessive Stadium on June 10, 1989. Greater than 81,000 paid $1 to see a number of classic acts, together with Frankie Valli and the 4 Seasons.

