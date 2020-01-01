Dash Wilder Tells Harlem Heat To Meet The Revival In Houston At WWE Royal Rumble

The Revival actually desire a Royal Rumble match towards Harlem Warmth. That match may simply occur and WWE has their causes as properly.

Throughout WWE Backstage, they talked about New 12 months’s Resolutions. Renee Younger requested Booker T about having a match towards The Revival. Booker T mentioned he’ll discuss to his large brother about it. Sprint Wilder replied again inviting them to fulfill them in Houston.

Let’s go, Ebook. Get Stevie. Meet us in Houston.

We’ll need to see if WWE will guide this match. It could possibly be an enormous deal for the Houston crowd. The Revival’s present WWE contract standing may additionally add an fascinating component to this complete scenario.