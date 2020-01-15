January 15, 2020 | 6:58am

The daughter of a Democrat county commissioner in Ohio was amongst three individuals arrested on disorderly conduct expenses exterior President Trump’s rally in Toledo on Thursday evening, police say.

Laura Gerken, 36, engaged in a bodily combat with one other individual exterior the Huntington Middle, Toledo police stated, including that she was yelling obscenities and resisted when officers positioned her below arrest.

Laura Gerken Toledo Police Division

Her father, Pete Gerken, has been a Lucas County commissioner since 2005. He joined fellow Democrats within the days main as much as the rally, calling on Trump to be respectful towards the local people throughout his go to, the Toledo Blade reported.

Gerken issued an announcement in response to his daughter’s arrest.

“All Americans have the right to free speech and to exercise their right to express their opinions,” Gerken stated. “The Toledo police department and all law enforcement professionals did a great job yesterday protecting everyone’s safety in the downtown area. Like so many other Americans, we feel strongly about the views of President Trump. We will deal with this issue as a family.”

Lindsey Rowland, 29, of Oregon, additionally was arrested exterior the rally. Police stated she was reportedly unsteady on her ft and punched an officer. She was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication, based on the outlet.

Police stated a 3rd individual, John Miller, was consuming across the time of the rally and refused to depart, based on Toledo’s WTOL-TV. He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct.

Protesters gathered in Toledo, the place President Trump was holding his first marketing campaign rally of 2020. AFP through Getty Pictures

Metropolis spokesman Ignazio Messina stated Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was “super pleased with how police and firefighters handled” the rally and estimated it value taxpayers $30,000 because of police time beyond regulation, the Blade reported.

“Those who attended the rally and those who protested outside all exercised their free speech peacefully,” he wrote, based on the outlet.