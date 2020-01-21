Daughters Of Renowned Poet Among 160 Booked For CAA Protests In Lucknow

CAA protests on the Clock Tower in Lucknow have been happening for the reason that final 5 days. (File)

Lucknow:

Daughters of famend Urdu poet Munawwar Rana had been among the many 160 ladies booked by the police for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and collaborating within the protests towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act (CAA) and Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) in Lucknow, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

The protests on the Clock Tower within the previous Lucknow space towards Citizenship (Modification) Act and the NRC began on Friday and have continued with tons of of ladies braving the nippiness to participate in it.

The district administration has booked 160 ladies, together with two daughters of Mr Rana, for defying the orders on Monday evening.

“Prohibitory orders are in force. Yet women have been staging protests. This amounts to defying the orders and three cases have been lodged at the Thakurganj police station in this connection,” Extra Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Vikas Chand Tripathi mentioned.

Fauzia and Sumaiya, daughters of Rana, have been named in one of many FIRs, he mentioned.

Apart from the Clock Tower, the place protests have been happening for the previous 5 days on the strains of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, one other protest by ladies was staged in Ujariaon space of Gomti Nagar on Monday night towards the CAA and the NRC.

Over a dozen ladies staged sit-in close to a dargah, holding placards displaying anti-CAA, NRC slogans. When requested to vacate the realm, they resorted to sloganeering towards the citizenship legislation, the police mentioned.

A police crew which rushed to the spot urged the ladies to go house citing prohibitory orders however they didn’t relent, the police mentioned.

Jaibunisa, a protester, mentioned, “The intention of the government is not correct as far as the CAA and the NRC are concerned. India is the largest democracy in the world but the current government is ignoring a section of its population. What is saddening is the fact that it is not even listening to the pleas.”

One other protester, Nazia Sheikh, mentioned, “What is the reason that the Centre does not want to soften its stand. Muslims have sacrificed the most in the country”s freedom struggle. Why does the government wants to push them into dark?”

Urdu poet Munnawar Rana on Tuesday argued rally addressed by Union Residence Minister Amit Shah violated the prohibitory orders, simply as his daughters are accused of doing.

On Tuesday, Mr Shah held a public assembly in one other a part of the town in help of the CAA.

“The Union home minister’s rally had all the required permissions,” Lucknow District Justice of the Peace Abhishek Prakash mentioned.