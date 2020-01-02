Dave Grohl and some very special guests are playing a one off gig this weekend

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is ready to workforce up with the surviving members of Nirvana for a one-off present in LA this weekend.

Marilyn Manson, L7 and Low cost Trick are additionally set to look on the invoice on the arts nonprofit The Artwork of Elysium’s annual Heaven gala on Saturday (January four) alongside Beck, St Vincent and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, who performed alongside Grohl in Nirvana, will be a part of him for the efficiency. The final time the trio performed collectively was in 2018 after they reunited throughout a Foo Fighters live performance at Cal Jam. Smear performed with Nirvana as a reside member starting in 1993 up till Kurt Cobain’s dying in 1994, and has been a core member of Foo Fighters since 2010.

In the meantime, yesterday (January 1) the Foo Fighters shared a brand new photograph of a microphone that was arrange for recording in the course of an opulent nook tub.

“Come on in, the water’s fine…,” they captioned the snap, alongside the hashtag #FF25 to reference their upcoming 25th anniversary.

Whereas it’s at the moment unclear why they’re selecting to file within the squeaky-clean location, Dave Grohl beforehand teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ might be “fucking weird”.

A launch date for his or her tenth album is but to be confirmed.

In the meantime, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ lately turned solely the second ’90s music video to succeed in one billion views on YouTube.