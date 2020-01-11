Dave Grohl Shares Eulogy For Neil Peart

Rush drummer Neil Peart handed away this week as a result of issues from mind most cancers. And now one other well-known drummer, Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters, has taken to social media to pay tribute.

“Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock & roll,” Grohl wrote on Fb. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words. “

Grohl continued, “I nonetheless vividly bear in mind my first pay attention of 2112 after I was younger. It was the primary time I actually listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has by no means been the identical. His energy, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was referred to as ‘The Professor’ for a motive: All of us discovered from him. “

Grohl’s bandmate, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, had a shorter assertion: “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story. “

Learn each eulogies in full beneath.