December 27, 2019 | 10:26am | Up to date December 27, 2019 | 10:28am

The chief monetary officer of Domino’s Pizza Group has died in a snorkeling accident, in keeping with reviews Friday.

“Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family,” the UK-based franchise mentioned in a short assertion, with out disclosing any additional particulars.

Bauernfeind, 51, who joined Domino’s in 2018 as CFO, died whereas snorkeling together with his spouse and daughter in Mauritius, in keeping with the UK’s Mirror.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic news,” mentioned the corporate’s chief government David Wild. “On behalf of our Board, our colleagues and our franchisees, we send our heartfelt sympathies to David’s wife Nicolette and daughter Ornella as well as his wider family and friends.”

With Put up wires