David Bauernfeind, Domino’s Pizza CFO, killed in snorkelling accident in Mauritius

The Chief Monetary Officer (CFO) of Domino’s Pizza Group, David Bauernfeind had handed away in a snorkeling accident on December 26. Bauernfeind died whereas he was on a vacation together with his household.

“Our Chief Financial Officer, David Bauernfeind, died in a tragic accident on Thursday, 26th December whilst on holiday with his family,” the British firm stated in a short assertion.

An announcement about his successor can be made sooner or later.

A spokesman for the London-listed firm, a grasp franchisee of U.S group Domino’s Pizza Inc, later stated Bauernfeind, 51, was on vacation in Mauritius together with his spouse and daughter when the accident occurred.

Bauernfeind was named everlasting CFO in October 2018 after taking over the position on an interim foundation for a while. He was beforehand CFO on the newspaper distributor and parcel supply agency Join Group.

