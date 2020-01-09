David Beckham goes shirtless for hot tub scene with Courteney Cox in Modern Family

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:06 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:17 EST, 9 January 2020

David Beckham confirmed off his appearing chops as he filmed a sizzling tub scene for the most recent episode of Trendy Household alongside Courteney Cox.

The footballer, 44, and the actress, 55, play themselves within the sequence the place they have been joined within the scene by present stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, whereas Stephen Service provider additionally returned to the present.

The duo made cameos within the episode titled The Prescott, which noticed Alex (Ariel Winter) transfer right into a swanky house constructing and all her household crash to make use of the luxury facilities – and try to meet David.

Cameo: David Beckham, 44, confirmed off his appearing chops as he filmed a sizzling tub scene for the most recent episode of Trendy Household

The plan paid off for Mitchell (Jesse) and Cam (Eric) because the pair have been in a hilarious sizzling tub scene with the sports activities star and the Mates actress.

Stephen, 45, reprised his position on the present of Higgins, the concierge butler, who helps everybody out whereas additionally stripping off to go on a slide with Gloria (Sofia Vergara).

Within the episode, David and Courteney get into the recent tub, considering they’re assembly their bowling teacher to prepare for a celeb event.

As a substitute they first find yourself within the jacuzzi with Manny (Rico Rodriguez) and Luke (Nolan Gould) who assume they’re assembly two 40-year outdated girls there for a date.

Look: Courteney Cox additionally appeared within the episode enjoying herself alongside David

Comeback: Stephen Service provider additionally returned to the present as Higgins, the concierge butler (pictured with Sofia Vergara)

Later, Higgins pulls a number of strings and Mitch and Cam find yourself within the sizzling tub with David and Courteney who do not realize the couple are recording them for his or her outgoing cellphone messages.

Higgins is summoned by Gloria after she will get caught on the water slide and he climbs on to try to assist her out.

In October, David confirmed rumours that he was set for a cameo within the comedy’s ultimate season alongside Courteney as he went on to share a snap together with her whereas studying a script.

Plot: The episode noticed Alex (Ariel Winter) transfer right into a swanky house constructing and all her household crash to make use of the luxury facilities – and try to meet David

Get together: The plan paid off for Mitchell (Jesse) and Cam (Eric) because the pair have been in a hilarious sizzling tub scene with the sports activities star and the Mates actress

Sport: David and Courteney have been on the advanced to participate in a celeb bowling event

Thrilled: Higgins pulls a number of strings and Mitch and Cam find yourself within the sizzling tub with David and Courteney

Gorgeous: Courteney seemed nothing in need of sensational for her cameo within the episode

Pleasure: David seemed thrilled to be participating within the bowling event

Courteney additionally shared an image, the place David stripped off right into a pair of swimming trunks to point out off his hunky physique whereas posing with the actress.

She joked that the pair have been ‘Too sizzling within the sizzling tub!’ as they joined the Trendy Household alumni within the water.

And in David’s snap he seemed unbelievable excited as he held onto a script and joked: ‘I met a brand new FRIEND at present at work.’

Hassle: Higgins is summoned by Gloria after she will get caught on the water slide and he climbs on to try to assist her out

Visitor stars: In October, David confirmed rumours that he was set for a cameo within the comedy’s ultimate season alongside Courteney

Starstruck: Mitch was thrilled the plan paid off and he received to satisfy David and Courteney

Model: Courtney wore her raven tresses in an updo for the episode together with hoop earrings and a gold necklace

Crowd: At one level within the episode, Higgins received into the recent tub with Mitch and Cam

Mishaps: Higgins turned concerned in a variety of hi-jinks within the episode in his want to assist the household

It comes after David’s spouse Victoria, 45, joked he had a brand new ‘Trendy Household’, because the Beckham brood posed with Mitchell Pritchett in a throwback snap from three years in the past.

She wrote: ‘three years later, @davidbeckham discovered a brand new #ModernFamily. Episode launching tonight within the US at EST 9PM! PS- good T-shirt @romeobeckham x VB’.

David additionally uploaded on his personal profile. The retired footballer beamed as he posed together with his sons Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, eight, with the comedy present’s iconic solid.