David Benoit ‘Punched A Cop’ Who Told Him Of Chris Benoit Tragedy

Chris Benoit’s 2007 double murder-suicide despatched shock waves all through the whole professional wrestling world. It obtained mainstream consideration, however Chris’ son Daniel Benoit didn’t admire a number of the method during which the story was lined.

David additionally spoke concerning the biopic about his father that they needed to shut down.

Whereas chatting with Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit mentioned it was tough to grasp the information about his father’s demise when he was instructed about it. This was a heavy topic and he couldn’t settle for it as something however a joke at first.

“I assumed it was a joke after I first discovered. I used to be in Edmonton doing a fundraising factor with my sister. My mother bought a name from RCMP telling her to come back down (to Georgia). My mother instructed me. My grandfather (Chris’ father) went down (to Georgia). He was accountable for it. My mother couldn’t do it as a result of she needed to deal with me and my sister. He was accountable for the property and the legal professionals.

David Benoit went on to disclose that he punched a police officer who instructed him concerning the information. He thought it was a merciless joke, however the actuality of the state of affairs quickly set in.

“I punched a cop. I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn’t believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest.”

The whole world was shocked to listen to concerning the tragedy surrounding Chris Benoit’s demise. Years later it’s nonetheless exhausting to simply accept. We will solely think about how tough it was for David Benoit on the time. It’s additionally an excellent factor the cop he punched understood the gravity of the state of affairs as properly.

