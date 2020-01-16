David Benoit Reveals Final Conversation With His Father Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit died on June 25th, 2007. The final time his son David Benoit spoke to his father was on June 17th, 2007. That was father’s day.

Whereas talking to Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit revealed the connection he had together with his father. They didn’t communicate a lot, however they’d simply made plans to see one another eight days earlier than the double murder-suicide that modified the professional wrestling world endlessly.

“No, I didn’t see him that much. I’d see him in the summer for four weeks and then two weeks for Christmas. I talked to my dad on Father’s Day. That was the last time. We talked for like two hours. We were just laughing and getting ready to make plans for the summer and I got to say ‘I love you’ one last time to him. That was the last time.”

David Benoit revealed that his father thought of retiring months earlier than his loss of life. He had a job supply as a backstage coach in WWE, however he by no means took them up on the deal.

Now David Benoit has his eyes set on a professional wrestling profession himself. At 27 years outdated he desires to start coaching and use the title “Chris Benoit, Jr.” He even has ring gear created already.

