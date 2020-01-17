David Benoit Wants To Induct Chris Benoit In WWE Hall Of Fame

David Benoit, the 27 yr previous son of Chris Benoit remembers the nice occasions he had together with his father. He needs to hold on The Wolverine’s legacy and wrestle as Chris Benoit, Jr as properly. He even has the gear.

One factor Benoit spoke about with Chris Van Vliet was how WWE washed his father’s title from their historical past. He understood why they might do that, however he nonetheless needs to see his father inducted into the WWE Corridor Of Fame.

David Benoit stated that he’s “working on” getting Chris Benoit inducted. If it does occur David stated he needs to be the one inducting his late father. He may even image how it could really feel to exit on that stage throughout the massive ceremony.

“I picture the moment. When that music hits, goosebumps, goosebumps every time. Every time [you’d] hear that theme song, you knew you were getting a fucking 5-star match.”

It couldn’t have been simple for David Benoit to develop up in his father’s shadow, particularly after the horrific occasions surrounding his demise. We’ll should see if WWE will ever rethink their place on Chris Benoit’s reminiscence, but it surely doesn’t seem to be they are going to be bringing a lot consideration to him within the fast future.

Due to Fightful for the quote