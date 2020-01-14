David Benoit Wants To Wrestle As ‘Chris Benoit, Jr’ & He Already Has Gear Made

Chris Benoit’s son David Benoit is 27 now and he remembers his father and spoke brazenly about accepting the horrible tragedy surrounding his dying.

David Benoit informed Chris Van Vliet that he wasn’t watching professional wrestling till AEW got here alongside. He would watch Natalya’s matches and issues with Chris Jericho however his love for WWE simply wasn’t there as “they weren’t producing good things anymore. I saw the quality was going down, down, down, down.”

Watching All Elite Wrestling sparked a hearth inside David Benoit to observe in his father’s footsteps and change into a professional wrestler himself. Benoit then revealed that he needs to take it even additional and wrestle as Chris Benoit, Jr.

“I don’t own [the rights to] his name yet. I have his middle name I can legally use it and they can’t come after me. Yeah [I would wrestle as Chris Benoit, Jr] I think it would be cool. I’ve got the tights with the claw.”

David stated that he would even come out to Chris Benoit’s music and has been talking to Our Girl Of Peace about it.

He must get some reps within the ring, however that looks like his plan. David doesn’t anticipate to fill his father’s footwear. “I think they all expect me to perform like my dad,” he stated earlier than admitting that these are not possible footwear to fill.

David Benoit even has ring gear already made. “It looks like my dad’s. I got one in white, one in blue. Gear’s ready to go.”

David Benoit needs to implement a technical wrestling type. When requested if he would lower out the highest rope headbutts, David confirmed he wouldn’t be doing as lots of these.

