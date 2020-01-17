David Bowie – “I Can't Read 97”

Some new materials is making its manner out of the David Bowie archives. Final week, we came upon a few pair of releases that includes some unreleased and various variations of songs.

One, ChangesNowBowie , will likely be out on Document Retailer Day (four / 18) and can spotlight a principally acoustic efficiency achieved in November 1996 throughout rehearsals for his 50 th birthday live performance at Madison Sq. Backyard. The opposite one, Is It Any Marvel? , is an EP consisting of six tracks and will likely be launched one tune at a time over the following few weeks.

At the moment, we're getting a brand new take of “I Can't Learn, which was initially written by Bowie and Reeves Gabrels for his or her 1989 debut album as Tin Machine . Bowie recorded a solo model of the observe in 1997 for the nice Ang Lee movie The Ice Storm . It seems that was truly the second try at doing the observe on his personal, although. It was additionally recorded throughout the periods for Earthling and was included on a mastered model of the album, however scrapped in favor of “The Final Factor You Ought to Do.” a press release, the version of “I Can't Learn” being launched right now was Bowie's most well-liked solo model.

You possibly can hear it alongside a video that places collectively footage that Tim Pope shot in Hartford, CT throughout some 1997 rehearsals.