Two new David Bowie releases have been introduced for 2020 by Parlophone Data: A streaming EP of unreleased and uncommon tracks, titled ‘David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?’, and the ‘ChangesNowBowie’ session, which will probably be out on File Retailer Day.

The primary monitor from each releases, an acoustic model of ‘The Man Who Sold The World’, is out now. It was launched to mark Bowie’s birthday – the Starman would have turned 73 at present (January eight) – and the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of the traditional music.

The remainder of songs from the six-track ‘David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?’ EP will probably be launched weekly from January 17 onwards. An official tracklist just isn’t but out there.

The duvet artwork of the 2020 EP ‘David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?’. Credit score: Press

‘ChangesNowBowie’ was a nine-track largely acoustic session which was recorded in 1996 in New York throughout rehearsals for Bowie’s 50th birthday live performance at Madison Sq. Backyard. The BBC broadcast the session the next 12 months, on Bowie’s 50th birthday on January eight, 1997.

The duvet artwork of ‘ChangesNowBowie’, with shot by Albert Watson in New York in 1996. Picture: Press

‘ChangesNowBowie’ will probably be launched in restricted portions on LP and CD for File Retailer Day on April 18, 2020. Although an official tracklist has not been launched, ‘ChangesNowBowie’ was broadly bootlegged with the next tracklist:

1. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’



2. ‘The Supermen’



three. ‘Andy Warhol’



four. ‘Repetition’



5. ‘Lady Stardust’



6. ‘White Light/White Heat’



7. ‘Shopping For Girls’



eight. ‘Quicksand’



9. ‘Aladdin Sane’