David Bowie remembered on fourth anniversary of his death by family and fans

The fourth anniversary of David Bowie‘s death on January 10, 2016 has been marked with tributes from across the world, including the singer’s 48-year-old son, Duncan Jones, and spouse of just about 24 years, Iman.

Learn extra: Blissful Birthday Bowie – relive his most superior celebration, attended by Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters and extra

Jones posted of Bowie on vacation through Twitter right this moment, captioned “Dad relaxing happily in the Australian outback,” including “Always alive when he’s in here -> [heart emoji]”.

Dad enjoyable fortunately within the Australian outback.

I am the squatter within the again.

All the time alive when he is in right here ->♥️ pic.twitter.com/A02jdnK2IO — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 10, 2020

Iman took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her late husband with an image of the 2 collectively, in addition to a separate put up that includes the phrases: “Sometimes memories sneak out of my eyes and roll down my cheeks.”

She additionally shared a portray of a chook flying over the ocean because the solar units. She titled the paintings “Bluebird, January 10th,” including the hashtags “#BowieForever and #EternalLove” to the posts.

In the meantime, on what would have been the long-lasting rock star’s birthday (January eight), a church in Amsterdam rang out a particular rendition of ‘Life On Mars’ to mark the event.

His birthday was celebrated by chimes from the observe being carried out on the 17th century Zuiderkerk church. You possibly can watch a clip of the efficiency beneath.

Only a 17th century church enjoying Bowie#Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/wYhkiriFGU — Peter Gibbs (@PeterGWeather) January 7, 2020

It was additionally revealed that, alongside George Michael, David Bowie has been added to The Oxford Dictionary of Nationwide Biography, a ebook that compiles the life tales of essentially the most influential individuals in British historical past.

The 2 musicians, in addition to legendary producer Sir George Martin – typically named ‘The Fifth Beatle’ for his work with the Fab 4 – are amongst 228 up to date figures who’ve been added to the ebook’s latest version.

Bowie’s entry says that “arguably, his greatest legacy was in challenging and transgressing the gendered boundaries of his youth.”