David Bowie – “Stay '97”

Each week for the subsequent few weeks, we'll be getting a brand new observe from the David Bowie archives, all of which will likely be compiled on the Is It Any Marvel? EP. To this point we've gotten “The Man Who Sold The World (ChangesNowBowie Version)” and “I Can't Read '97,” and at this time we're getting an unreleased model of ” Stay. “

“Stay,” after all, first appeared on Bowie's 1976 album Station To Station . This new recorded was began throughout tour rehearsals on the Manufacturing unit within the Dublin Docklands, and completed later to be used as a possible B-side. Bowie wished to replace a few of his older tracks so that they'd sit alongside materials from Outdoors and Earthling extra comfortably dwell.

Test it out under.