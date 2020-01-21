David Stern memorial: “I’m going to miss my angel,” Magic Johnson says

NEW YORK — David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a pacesetter, a Little League mother or father and a loyal good friend.

To Magic Johnson, he was an angel.

Johnson tearfully recalled Stern’s agency help after the Corridor of Fame participant realized he had HIV, and the way it was the previous NBA commissioner permitting him to play within the 1992 All-Star Recreation regardless of some gamers’ fears that saved his spirits up throughout the darkest time of his life.

“That game saved my life,” Johnson mentioned.

Johnson was one of many audio system at a memorial service for Stern, who died Jan. 1 at age 77 after struggling a mind hemorrhage just a few weeks earlier.

Radio Metropolis Music Corridor was stuffed with what Commissioner Adam Silver referred to as one of many best collections of basketball expertise in a single location, from mighty large males Invoice Russell and Yao Ming to dazzling distributors resembling Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

They listened to tales hailing Stern not just for his brilliance as a businessman, however for his dedication to social accountability and his love of his household. Audio system, starting from colleagues within the league to mates from earlier than he arrived there, talked of how Stern would assist folks organize physician’s appointments and rating All-Star tickets, and the way he liked to supply his help — particularly, Silver famous, when it hadn’t been requested.

Stern spent 30 years as commissioner, the league’s longest-serving chief, and Silver famous that few folks within the room would have had the alternatives they did in life with out Stern, whose longtime workplace at NBA headquarters was only a block away.

“He belongs on this big stage,” Silver mentioned. “He changed the world.”

The 2½-hour ceremony started with Silver and ended with remarks by Stern’s two sons. Eric Stern revealed his father’s love of crude jokes, whereas older brother Andrew recalled how Stern refused to half along with his wood-paneled station wagon, even lengthy after he might afford BMWs.

They each famous Stern’s need to be at their occasions, even when lengthy hours on the workplace meant he needed to miss the start.

In fact, not everyone noticed that facet of Stern. Few escaped a foul-mouthed tirade in the event that they didn’t meet Stern’s excessive expectations, and Pat Riley received tongue lashings and fines for criticizing referees, saying Stern would continually inform him he wanted to be higher.

Making issues higher was a mission of Stern’s. The extra the NBA grew and the additional its attain expanded, the extra that Stern insisted it enhance its dedication to assist others. Photos and movies proven earlier than the audio system seemingly depicted as a lot footage of NBA Cares occasions as of basketball occasions, with Stern serving to to construct homes or learn with kids in libraries.

“Shame on us, he would say, if we don’t do all we can with the platform we have,” mentioned Kathy Behrens, the NBA’s president of social accountability and participant applications.

Stern started on the NBA at a time when the league was preventing for consideration, affected by drug issues within the 1970s and struggling to realize the curiosity of mainstream America when almost three-quarters of the gamers have been black.

However Stern drove staff on the league and on its groups to work by way of that, to show the league into what he thought it might grow to be.

“No one had a better crystal ball than David Stern,” mentioned Val Ackerman, the commissioner of the Huge East who beforehand was an assistant to Stern on the NBA.

Ackerman choked up when discussing Stern’s dedication to girls’s sports activities, how he was on the first WNBA sport in New York in 1997 and remained a champion of the league even when there have been early detractors.

“For all the advances in women’s team sports since that auspicious night, I hope historians will write that it was women’s basketball and the WNBA that did it first and blazed a trail,” Ackerman mentioned. “I hope they’ll write that David, while always quick to deflect credit, was the most important figure in the women’s sports movement since Billie Jean King.”

Then, with King in attendance, Ackerman wrapped up her remarks by studying from a e-mail Stern had despatched her touting the WNBA’s accomplishments.

“As usual, I’m unable to say it better,” she mentioned. “We broads truly owe him.”

So does Johnson, who mentioned Stern would continually check out him to verify he was wholesome, and ask Johnson’s spouse if he was consuming proper.

“I’m going to miss my friend. I’m going to miss my angel,” Johnson mentioned, “and now who’s going to be there at the All-Star Game to make sure I’m OK?”