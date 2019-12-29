David Tennant: “I’ve been quite promiscuous with genres”

It wasn’t too way back that we noticed David Tennant play the demonic-yet-loveable fallen angel Crowley in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens fantasy adaptation. Now the chameleon-like actor is returning to his Broadchurch roots in one other crime drama — solely this time, he’s the suspect.

In Channel four’s Deadwater Fell, Tennant performs a popular GP whose household all perish in a fireplace at their home, and suspicions abound as as to whether or not he induced it. It’s definitely a darkish departure from a few of Tennant’s greatest identified roles, together with the time-travelling Tenth Physician within the BBC’s beloved sci-fi collection Physician Who…

Talking about his different appearing CV on the Deadwater Fell press screening, Tennant stated: “I’ve always been quite promiscuous with genres and types of parts; I like variety and I like doing things that feel new and different. But, there’s no real tactical thought process to that. It’s more like, well this has come up and it’s worth doing.”

Requested about taking part in ‘darker’ roles, the Felony actor added that enigmatic characters are sometimes interesting: “If you get a nice script and it connects with you, then you just want to be part of it. I suppose characters that are complicated and characters that are unknowable are interesting from an acting point of view. So, there’s something immediately appealing about that anyway.”

Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST, the actor stated: “You don’t ever consciously develop any sort of theme in the characters you play. It’s just what comes up comes up and you hope that one will get to a variety of different things and a variety of different circumstances.”

“I reply to issues that really feel totally different to issues I’ve finished earlier than. However I’ve by no means felt restricted to 1 style or one sort of factor and I really feel like I’ve been fairly fortunate to get to do youngsters animations, one thing like this, after which a Marvel factor [Jessica Jones] and a household film, I’ve by no means felt like I’m getting caught in a rut significantly. So, that’s definitely one thing that I might aspire to all the time really feel like.

He continued: “It all comes down to a good script and that’s all that really matters and all you really consider. They show themselves very clearly and therefore you know when you’re reading something that this is one you don’t want anyone else to do, that you don’t want to let go.”

Deadwater Fell will premiere on Friday 10th January 2020 at 9pm on Channel four. There can be 4 episodes.