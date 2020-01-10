David Tennant stars in first-look image from Channel 4’s Deadwater Fell

First-look pictures launched solely to HEARALPUBLICIST reveal David Tennant as Tom Kendrick in “chilling” Channel four drama Deadwater Fell.

The four-part drama follows two households within the small fictional Scottish city of Kirkdarroch. Tennant’s character Tom is an area GP and a (seemingly) doting father to a few little women. His marriage to Kate (Anna Madeley) seems “nothing short of perfect”.

That’s why it’s such a shock when Kate and her three kids are discovered useless after a home hearth rips via the household dwelling, whereas Tom is discovered alive and rushed to hospital. However based on Channel four: “It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened.” Did Tom kill his family?

The information is devastating for the couple’s buddies, Jess (Cush Jumbo) and her associate Steve (Matthew McNulty) who’s an area Police Sergeant. Kate had taught on the native main faculty alongside Jess and so they have been shut confidantes.

Now, “as the fingers of suspicion point first to Tom, then to others as more details of that night emerge, Jess becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy, and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act. She puts everything she has on the line to get to the truth, no matter how difficult that truth may be to accept.”

The primary-look pictures present Jess, Steve, Tom and Kate earlier than the tragedy.

The 2 girls stand behind a desk loaded with muffins and sandwiches and wine and plastic cups at a village ceildh.

In the meantime, Tom and Steve stand beneath the bunting, ingesting beers and enjoying with the indoor bonfire.

The drama is written by Daisy Coulam. In response to the broadcaster, it “examines in unflinching detail the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences. Laying bare the fragility of trust and the corrosive nature of lies, the series demonstrates that even the closest of friends all have their secrets.”

As filming started in June, Tennant stated: “Daisy Coulam has written something very special, chilling and fascinating with these scripts. I am honoured and delighted to be part of telling this extraordinary story.”

Deadwater Fell started filming in June 2019 and is anticipated to air on Channel four in 2020